Chance the Rapper Announces Special Olympics Anniversary Concert

Chance the Rapper has announced a special concert to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics. Chance, Usher, Francis and the Lights, Smokey Robinson, Jason Mraz, and more are scheduled to perform. It takes place July 21 on Chicago’s Northerly Island. Proceeds will benefit the Special Olympics and Chance’s youth empowerment charity Social Works. Check out the full poster below, and for more information, visit Chance’s website.

Chance was recently featured on the Social Experiment member Peter Cottontale’s new song “Forever Always.” He also surprised high school attendees at his Open Mike Chicago event earlier in June by bringing out Donald Glover to perform his Childish Gambino single “This Is America.”

