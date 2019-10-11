Chance the Rapper Shares New “We Go High” Video: Watch

Chance the Rapper has shared a brand new music video for his The Big Day track “We Go High.” It’s directed by Elijah Alvarado. The clip begins with a woman cleaning skeleton bones out of her closet. Later, Chance is at a club where it’s raining indoors. Watch the “We Go High” video at Instagram.

The Big Day, which came out in July, marks Chance’s debut album, following his 2016 mixtape Coloring Book. The month after dropping his album, Chance performed “We Go High” on Good Morning America.

Chance heads out on his tour in support of The Big Day next year. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)