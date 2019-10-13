Chance the Rapper to Host and Perform on SNL

Chance the Rapper will host and perform on Saturday Night Live October 26, joining the ranks of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Woody Harrelson, and Stranger Things’ David Harbour as hosts for the show’s 45th season.

Chance released his most recent album, The Big Day, in July. He released a new video for his song “We Go High” just a few days after performing Big Day’s “Sun Come Down” at the BET Hip Hop Awards. His first SNL hosting gig was in 2017.

