Chappelle’s Show Returns to Netflix at Dave Chappelle’s Request

Chappelle’s Show has returned to Netflix after being pulled late last year at Dave Chappelle’s request, as The Hollywood Reporter notes. Shortly before its removal, Chappelle had posted a lengthy video in which he claimed he “never got paid” after leaving the Comedy Central show, saying he was “furious” that it was coming to Netflix. Yesterday (February 11), Chappelle and Netflix posted a new video announcing the show’s return to the service. Chappelle says Comedy Central agreed to return his license and pay him “millions of dollars.” Watch the 10-minute clip, shot during a recent stand-up show, below.

Chappelle tells the crowd, “I asked you to stop watching the show and thank God almighty for you, you did. You made that show worthless, because without your eyes it’s nothing. And when you stopped watching it, they called me. And I got my name back, and I got my license back, and I got my show back, and they paid me millions of dollars. Thank you very much.”

He thanks Netflix and Comedy Central owners ViacomCBS before concluding, “After all these years, I can finally say to Comedy Central: ‘It’s been a pleasure doing business with you.’” He also discusses his coronavirus diagnosis and the Capitol riots in the clip.

Chappelle originally walked away from the show in 2005 and, disenchanted with the TV industry, retreated from public life. The video marks the resolution of a 15-year dispute. Chris McCarthy, president of the MTV Entertainment Group at ViacomCBS, which owns Comedy Central, writes in a statement: “Dave Chappelle is one of the greatest comedians of our time and a defining voice of the Comedy Central brand. After speaking with Dave, I am happy we were able to make things right.”

After Netflix removed the show in November, HBO followed suit. Casey Bloys, the chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max, told Variety at the time, “We had a conversation with Dave. I won’t get into it, but it’s very clear that it’s a very unique and specific and emotional issue he’s got.” A source close to the situation tells Pitchfork that Chappelle’s Show will be returning to HBO Max.