Charli XCX and Rico Nasty Join 100 gecs on New “ringtone (remix)”: Listen

100 gecs have shared a new version of their song “ringtone” that features Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, and Kero Kero Bonito. Listen to “ringtone (remix)” below. Scroll down to watch 100 gecs’ new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1.

Laura Les and Dylan Brady are 100 gecs and they released their debut album 1000 gecs last year. The new version of “ringtone” is set to appear on the duo’s new remix album, now titled 1000 gecs & The Tree of Clues. The new record also includes A. G. Cook’s remix of “money machine” and Injury Reserve’s remix of “745 sticky.”

