Charli XCX Announces New Album and Tour

Charli XCX has announced her long-awaited third studio album: Charli is out September 13 via Atlantic Records. The record includes the previously released “Blame It on Your Love” (featuring Lizzo) and “1999” (featuring Troye Sivan), as well as a second Sivan collab called “2099” that they recently performed at Go West Fest. Other guests on Charli include Christine and the Queens, HAIM, Sky Ferreira, cupcakKe, Clairo, Yaeji, Big Freedia, and Kim Petras. Check out the tracklist and album cover below.
On July 21, Charli XCX is performing at Pitchfork Music Festival at Chicago’s Union Park. After that, she heads out on a massive tour across Europe and North America. Find Charli’s live schedule below. Tickets to Pitchfork Music Festival 2019 are available now. Grab tickets to the rest of Charli’s tour here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
Charli XCX released her second record Sucker in December 2014. Since then, she’s dropped her Vroom Vroom EP, the Number 1 Angel mixtape, and December 2017’s Pop 2 mixtape.
Read “We Need to Talk About Charli XCX’s Very Important ‘Boys’ Video” over on the Pitch.
Charli:
01 Next Level Charli
02 Gone [ft. Christine and the Queens]
03 Cross You Out [ft. Sky Ferreira]
04 1999 [ft. Troye Sivan]
05 Click [ft. Kim Petras and Tommy Cash]
06 Warm [ft. HAIM]
07 Thoughts
08 Blame It on Your Love [ft. Lizzo]
09 White Mercedes
10 Silver Cross
11 I Don’t Wanna Know
12 Official
13 Shake It [ft. Big Freedia, cupcakKe, Brooke Candy and Pabllo Vittar]
14 February 2017 [ft. Clairo and Yaeji]
15 2099 [ft. Troye Sivan]
Charli XCX:
07-21 Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival 2019
08-17 St. Pölten, Austria – Frequency Festival
08-18 Hasselt, Belgium – Pukklepop
08-21 Zurich, Switzerland – Zurich Openair
08-23 Reading, England – Reading Festival
08-24 Leeds, England – Leeds Festival
08-31 Stradbally, Ireland – Electric Picnic
09-20 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre ^
09-21 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works ^
09-23 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall ^
09-24 Austin, TX – Emo’s ^
09-25 Dallas, TX – House of Blues ^
09-27 Phoenix, AZ – The Marquee @
09-28 San Diego, CA – House of Blues @
10-01 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern @%
10-02 Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre @
10-04 Seattle, WA – Showbox Market @
10-05 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore @
10-06 Portland, OR – Roseland Ballroom @
10-08 Salt Lake City, UT – Union %
10-09 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre %
10-11 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue %
10-14 Toronto, Ontario – Rebel
10-15 Montreal, Quebec – Corona Theatre $
10-17 Boston, MA – House of Blues $
10-18 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
10-19 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer %
10-22 New York, NY – Terminal 5 $
10-27 Glasgow, Scotland – SWG3 Galvanisers
10-28 Birmingham, England – O2 Institute
10-30 Manchester, England – Albert Hall
10-31 London, England – O2 Brixton Academy
11-04 Stockholm, Sweden – Berns
11-05 Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene
11-07 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega
11-09 Berlin, Germany – Astra Kulturhaus
11-10 Hamburg, Germany – Docks
11-12 Warsaw, Poland – Stodola
11-14 Prague, Czech Republic – Roxy
11-15 Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall
11-17 Lyon, France – Transbordeur
11-18 Milan, Italy – Fabrique
11-20 Madrid, Spain – Sala La Riviera
11-22 Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz Room 2
11-24 Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Den Atelier
11-25 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
11-26 Brussels, Belgium – AB Main Hall
11-28 Moscow, Russia – Izvestia Hall
^ with Tommy Genesis
@ with Brooke Candy
% Dorian Electra
$ with Allie X