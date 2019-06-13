Charli XCX Announces New Album and Tour

Charli XCX has announced her long-awaited third studio album: Charli is out September 13 via Atlantic Records. The record includes the previously released “Blame It on Your Love” (featuring Lizzo) and “1999” (featuring Troye Sivan), as well as a second Sivan collab called “2099” that they recently performed at Go West Fest. Other guests on Charli include Christine and the Queens, HAIM, Sky Ferreira, cupcakKe, Clairo, Yaeji, Big Freedia, and Kim Petras. Check out the tracklist and album cover below.

On July 21, Charli XCX is performing at Pitchfork Music Festival at Chicago’s Union Park. After that, she heads out on a massive tour across Europe and North America. Find Charli’s live schedule below. Tickets to Pitchfork Music Festival 2019 are available now. Grab tickets to the rest of Charli’s tour here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Charli XCX released her second record Sucker in December 2014. Since then, she’s dropped her Vroom Vroom EP, the Number 1 Angel mixtape, and December 2017’s Pop 2 mixtape.

Charli:

01 Next Level Charli

02 Gone [ft. Christine and the Queens]

03 Cross You Out [ft. Sky Ferreira]

04 1999 [ft. Troye Sivan]

05 Click [ft. Kim Petras and Tommy Cash]

06 Warm [ft. HAIM]

07 Thoughts

08 Blame It on Your Love [ft. Lizzo]

09 White Mercedes

10 Silver Cross

11 I Don’t Wanna Know

12 Official

13 Shake It [ft. Big Freedia, cupcakKe, Brooke Candy and Pabllo Vittar]

14 February 2017 [ft. Clairo and Yaeji]

15 2099 [ft. Troye Sivan]

Charli XCX:

07-21 Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival 2019

08-17 St. Pölten, Austria – Frequency Festival

08-18 Hasselt, Belgium – Pukklepop

08-21 Zurich, Switzerland – Zurich Openair

08-23 Reading, England – Reading Festival

08-24 Leeds, England – Leeds Festival

08-31 Stradbally, Ireland – Electric Picnic

09-20 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre ^

09-21 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works ^

09-23 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall ^

09-24 Austin, TX – Emo’s ^

09-25 Dallas, TX – House of Blues ^

09-27 Phoenix, AZ – The Marquee @

09-28 San Diego, CA – House of Blues @

10-01 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern @%

10-02 Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre @

10-04 Seattle, WA – Showbox Market @

10-05 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore @

10-06 Portland, OR – Roseland Ballroom @

10-08 Salt Lake City, UT – Union %

10-09 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre %

10-11 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue %

10-14 Toronto, Ontario – Rebel

10-15 Montreal, Quebec – Corona Theatre $

10-17 Boston, MA – House of Blues $

10-18 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

10-19 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer %

10-22 New York, NY – Terminal 5 $

10-27 Glasgow, Scotland – SWG3 Galvanisers

10-28 Birmingham, England – O2 Institute

10-30 Manchester, England – Albert Hall

10-31 London, England – O2 Brixton Academy

11-04 Stockholm, Sweden – Berns

11-05 Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

11-07 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

11-09 Berlin, Germany – Astra Kulturhaus

11-10 Hamburg, Germany – Docks

11-12 Warsaw, Poland – Stodola

11-14 Prague, Czech Republic – Roxy

11-15 Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall

11-17 Lyon, France – Transbordeur

11-18 Milan, Italy – Fabrique

11-20 Madrid, Spain – Sala La Riviera

11-22 Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz Room 2

11-24 Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Den Atelier

11-25 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

11-26 Brussels, Belgium – AB Main Hall

11-28 Moscow, Russia – Izvestia Hall

^ with Tommy Genesis

@ with Brooke Candy

% Dorian Electra

$ with Allie X