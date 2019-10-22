Charli XCX Announces New Netflix Series I’m With the Band: Nasty Cherry: Watch the Trailer

Charli XCX has announced a Netflix series about Nasty Cherry, the pop band she formed and signed to her label Vroom Vroom. I’m With the Band: Nasty Cherry arrives November 15 on Netflix, and you can watch the first trailer below. The six-part series “follows the women as they navigate a new age of music, making up their own rules as they go and blowing up Instagram feeds in the process,” according to a press release.

Last month, she released Charli, the follow-up to her 2017 mixtape Pop 2.

