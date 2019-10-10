Charli XCX Shares New Video for “White Mercedes”: Watch

Charli XCX has shared the latest visual from her recently-released album Charli. The music video for “White Mercedes” finds the singer hanging out of the window of one such vehicle, suspended in the air, before it is later engulfed in flames. Watch it all go down below.

Charli featured a whopping seven singles. Three of those tracks (“1999,” “Gone,” and “2099”) received accompanying music videos. Charli’s new album is packed with guests, including Troye Sivan, Lizzo, Sky Ferreira, HAIM, Christine and the Queens, and many others. She is currently on tour behind the release.

Next month, Charli is performing on Saturday night of Pitchfork Music Festival Paris. Three-day and one-day passes are on sale now at the Pitchfork Paris website. Follow @PitchforkParis on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for updates.

Read Pitchfork’s Cover Story “Charli XCX Is the Pop Star of the Future.”