Charlie Puth – I Warned Myself [Official Video]

Lyrics:
I warned myself
That I shouldn’t play with fire
But I can tell
That I’ll do it one more time
Don’t trust in myself
No good for my health
You messed with my heart
Now you’re the reason why
Do you remember when you told me I don’t have to worry
He’s overseas out on his tour he’ll be ok without me
You said you had nothing to hide that you left him long ago
I shoulda known that was a lie
I warned myself
That I shouldn’t play with fire
But I can tell
That I’ll do it one more time
Don’t trust in myself
No good for my health
You messed with my heart
Now you’re the reason why
I warned myself (I warned myself)
That I shouldn’t play with fire (fire)
But I can tell (But I can tell)
That I’ll do it one more time
Don’t trust in myself
No good for my health
You messed with my heart
Now you’re the reason why
Do you remember when you said do not tell anybody
Cause if you do I’ll be the first to put my hands around your throat
If you had nothing to hide why is no one supposed to know
I shoulda known that was a lie
I (I) warned myself (warned myself)
That I shouldn’t play with fire
But I can tell
(I know) that I’ll do it one more time
Don’t trust in myself
No good for my health
You messed with my heart
Now you’re the reason why
I warned myself (I warned myself)
That I shouldn’t play with fire (fire)
But I can tell (But I can tell)
That I’ll do it one more time
Don’t trust in myself
No good for my health
You messed with my heart
Now you’re the reason why
