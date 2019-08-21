Charlie Puth – I Warned Myself [Official Video]

“I Warned Myself” Out Now – https://CharliePuth.lnk.to/iwarnedmyselfID

Directed by Brendan Vaughan

Lyrics:

I warned myself

That I shouldn’t play with fire

But I can tell

That I’ll do it one more time

Don’t trust in myself

No good for my health

You messed with my heart

Now you’re the reason why

Do you remember when you told me I don’t have to worry

He’s overseas out on his tour he’ll be ok without me

You said you had nothing to hide that you left him long ago

I shoulda known that was a lie

I warned myself

That I shouldn’t play with fire

But I can tell

That I’ll do it one more time

Don’t trust in myself

No good for my health

You messed with my heart

Now you’re the reason why

I warned myself (I warned myself)

That I shouldn’t play with fire (fire)

But I can tell (But I can tell)

That I’ll do it one more time

Don’t trust in myself

No good for my health

You messed with my heart

Now you’re the reason why

Do you remember when you said do not tell anybody

Cause if you do I’ll be the first to put my hands around your throat

If you had nothing to hide why is no one supposed to know

I shoulda known that was a lie

I (I) warned myself (warned myself)

That I shouldn’t play with fire

But I can tell

(I know) that I’ll do it one more time

Don’t trust in myself

No good for my health

You messed with my heart

Now you’re the reason why

I warned myself (I warned myself)

That I shouldn’t play with fire (fire)

But I can tell (But I can tell)

That I’ll do it one more time

Don’t trust in myself

No good for my health

You messed with my heart

Now you’re the reason why

