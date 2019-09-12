Charlie Puth – Mother [Official Video]

“Mother” Out Now – https://CharliePuth.lnk.to/MotherID
Director: Dawit N.M
Production Company: COUSCOUS
EP’s: Salim El Arja, Jordan I. Cardoso
Lyrics:
He’s such a nice boy, so well mannered
He’s so much better than the last one you brought around
Please and thank you, everything matters
I’m gonna make sure that she knows I’m the best she’s found
The moment she walks out the door I’m not pretending anymore
If your mother knew all of the things that we do
If your mother knew, all the things we do
If your mother knew she’d keep me so far from you
If your mother knew all the things we do
Sneak out the window, bed stuffed with pillows
I’ll be waiting in the car right around the block
Back of the benzo more than the friend zone
We’ve been hiding since the time they forgot to knock
The moment she walks out that door I’m not pretending anymore
If your mother knew all of the things that we do
If your mother knew, all the things we do
If your mother knew she’d keep me so far from you
If your mother knew all the things we do
Next time that she sees me she gon’ act like she don’t know me
Cuz she knows all of the story now your daddy wants to kill me
Next time that she sees me she gon’ act like she don’t know me
Cuz she knows all of the story now your daddy wants to kill me
If your mother only knew
The moment she walks out the door I’m not pretending anymore
If your mother knew all of the things that we do
If your mother knew, all the things we do
If your mother knew she’d keep me so far from you
If your mother knew all the things we do
Next time that she sees me she gon’ act like she don’t know me
Cuz she knows all of the story now your daddy wants to kill me
Next time that she sees me she gon’ act like she don’t know me
Cuz she knows all of the story now your daddy wants to kill me
If your mother knew all the things we do
If your mother knew all the things we do
If your mother knew all of the things that we do
