Charlie Puth – Mother [Official Video]

Director: Dawit N.M

Production Company: COUSCOUS

EP’s: Salim El Arja, Jordan I. Cardoso

Lyrics:

He’s such a nice boy, so well mannered

He’s so much better than the last one you brought around

Please and thank you, everything matters

I’m gonna make sure that she knows I’m the best she’s found

The moment she walks out the door I’m not pretending anymore

If your mother knew all of the things that we do

If your mother knew, all the things we do

If your mother knew she’d keep me so far from you

If your mother knew all the things we do

Sneak out the window, bed stuffed with pillows

I’ll be waiting in the car right around the block

Back of the benzo more than the friend zone

We’ve been hiding since the time they forgot to knock

The moment she walks out that door I’m not pretending anymore

If your mother knew all of the things that we do

If your mother knew, all the things we do

If your mother knew she’d keep me so far from you

If your mother knew all the things we do

Next time that she sees me she gon’ act like she don’t know me

Cuz she knows all of the story now your daddy wants to kill me

Next time that she sees me she gon’ act like she don’t know me

Cuz she knows all of the story now your daddy wants to kill me

If your mother only knew

The moment she walks out the door I’m not pretending anymore

If your mother knew all of the things that we do

If your mother knew, all the things we do

If your mother knew she’d keep me so far from you

If your mother knew all the things we do

Next time that she sees me she gon’ act like she don’t know me

Cuz she knows all of the story now your daddy wants to kill me

Next time that she sees me she gon’ act like she don’t know me

Cuz she knows all of the story now your daddy wants to kill me

If your mother knew all the things we do

If your mother knew all the things we do

If your mother knew all of the things that we do

