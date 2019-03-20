Charlotte Gainsbourg Announces Book With Lyrics, Drawings, More

Charlotte Gainsbourg is releasing a companion book to her 2017 album Rest. The book, which is titled after the LP, is out March 25 on Classic and Because Music. It’s a collection of Gainsbourg’s mementos during the creation of Rest featuring personal photographs, handwritten notes, drawings, lyrics, and more. Rest is a limited edition release with only one thousand copies available.

Earlier this year, Gainsbourg shared the Take 2 EP. It features a cover of Kanye’s “Runaway.” Read “25 Modern Songs Inspired by Serge Gainsbourg.”