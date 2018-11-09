Cherry Glazerr Announce New Album Stuffed & Ready, Share Song: Listen

Cherry Glazerr have announced their next studio LP, Stuffed & Ready. The follow-up to 2017’s Apocalipstick arrives February 1 via Secretly Canadian. The group have also released the single “Daddi.” Listen to that below, and check out the Stuffed & Ready album art.

“I am telling my story of how I feel and where I am in life,” Cherry Glazerr frontwoman Clemetine Creevy said in a statement. “I’m exploring my own self-doubt. I’m confused about what happiness is and I’m searching for my place in the world. With Apocalipstick, I was an over-confident teenager trying to solve the world’s problems. With Stuffed & Ready, I’m a much more weary and perhaps cynical woman who believes you need to figure your own self out first.”

Back in July, the band issued a statement on their Facebook page addressing the sexism and disrespect they’ve faced within the music industry.