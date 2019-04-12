Childish Gambino and Rihanna’s Guava Island Premieres at Coachella 2019

Guava Island—the new movie starring Childish Gambino and Rihanna—premiered last night during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The Donald Glover movie will continue to screen across all three stages at the festival. It will also play on Coachella’s YouTube live stream at 5:00 p.m. Pacific/8:00 p.m. Eastern.

At the screening, attendees (including Pitchfork’s Courtney Cox) had their phones stored and were seated in a jungle-themed room. Rihanna’s character Kofi opens the 54-minute film with a voiceover, narrating how she fell for Deni, the singer played by Glover. They begin dating, and Deni becomes a local celebrity. But when he plans to throw a festival, political complications ensue, and his boss begins threatening him. In the course of his rise, Glover performs Childish Gambino’s “This is America,” “Summertime,” and “Feels Like Summer.” He also sings short jingles including one called “Red’s Cargo,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, described as a “tropical thriller,” was directed by frequent Childish Gambino collaborator Hiro Murai and written by Glover’s brother Stephen. Black Panther’s Letitia Wright also stars.

Follow along with our full coverage of Coachella 2019.