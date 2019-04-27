Chris Brown Attacks Chvrches: “These Are the Type of People I Wish Walked In Front of a Speeding Bus”

Chvrches recently posted a statement on their social media expressing they were “really upset, confused, and disappointed” by recent collaborator Marshmello’s decision to work with Tyga and Chris Brown on the new single “Light It Up.” “We like and respect Mello as a person but working with people who are predators and abusers enables, excuses and ultimately tacitly endorses that behavior,” they wrote. “That is not something we can or will stand behind.”

Today, Chris Brown took to Chvrches’ Instagram to leave a comment on one of their posts: “BUNCH OF LOSERS. these are the type of people I wish walked in front of a speeding bus full of mental patients. Keep groveling over you own insecurities and hatred. IM BLACK AND PROUD. AND I KNOW ITS HURTS THAT U GUYS ARE STRUGGLING WIT LIFE OR PEACE SO U ARE FORCED TO SEE MY SUCCESS. You aren’t even #2 (REMEMBER 2nd place only means YOU LOST FIRST! TA-TA. GOODDAY PEASANTS”.

While the band have not commented further since their initial statement, frontwoman Lauren Mayberry has posted screenshots of abusive direct messages she had received since the statement. “Angry men on the internet can call me all the names they want. I still think domestic abuse is wrong,” she wrote in a caption.

Pitchfork has reached out to representatives for Chvrches, Chris Brown, and Marshmello for further comment.