Chris Cornell’s Daughter Toni Cornell Shares New Song Produced by Her Dad: Listen

Toni Cornell, daughter of the late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, has released her first original song. It’s called “Far Away Places,” and it was produced by Chris Cornell in his home studio in February 2017. The single, which Toni Cornell wrote when she was 12 years old, was one of the last songs to be recorded by her father. Listen to “Far Away Places” below.

“Far Away Places” is featured in a short film of the same name. All proceeds from the song will be donated to the New York Society For the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NYSPCC). Last year, Toni released a recording with her father covering Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.”

Chris Cornell died in May 2017 at the age of 52. Read Pitchfork’s Afterword feature “Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell Was More Than Just a Grunge Frontman.”