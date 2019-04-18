Christine and the Queens Cancels Coachella Set Due to Her Mother’s Death

Christine and the Queens has canceled her Coachella weekend 2 set following the death of Héloïse Letissier’s mother. In a tweet, written in French, Letissier explained that she flew home to be with her family following the death of her mother on the evening of Tuesday, April 16. She was scheduled to perform at the festival on Saturday, April 20.

In addition to the Coachella set, the group canceled a show with Blood Orange at the Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, California, originally slated to take place tonight. When reached by Pitchfork, representatives for Christine and the Queens offered no further comment.