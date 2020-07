STAR 95 PRESENTS CHRISTMAS IN JULY

A FOOD DRIVE TO BENEFIT THE SALVATION ARMY.

THE SALVATION ARMY FOOD PANTRY IS FILLED AT CHRISTMAS TIME BUT COME SUMMER THE FOOD SUPPLY RUNS LOW. THIS MONTH WE WANT TO RESTOCK THE FOOD PANTRY AT THE SALVATION ARMY. DROP OFF NON-PERISHABLE FOOD ITEMS

AT ALL GRANTS SUPERMARKETS, MARGARET’S COUNTRY CORNER, PRINCETON DISCOUNT FLOORING AND ROSELAWN FUNERAL HOME.

