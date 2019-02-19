Chromatics Announce First Tour in Over 5 Years, Share New Song “Time Rider”: Listen

Chromatics have shared a new song called “Time Rider.” It arrives with a psychedelic music video directed by the band. The colorful visual features vocalist Ruth Radelet intercut with a series of highly saturated images: Flames, lightning bolts, a shattered lightbulb, and more. Watch that below.

In addition to the new track, Chromatics have announced their first public performances in over five years. The Double Exposure tour kicks off on April 30 in Santa Ana. The trek will take the group across North America for six weeks, stopping off in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Seattle, and more. The performances on the Double Exposure tour will be audiovisual experiences, featuring films directed by Johnny Jewel. Find Chromatics’ full itinerary below, and purchase tickets here.

In 2018, Chromatics shared their song “House of Dolls” from the deluxe digital version of their EP Camera. Earlier that year, the group released the single “Black Walls” and claimed that their long-delayed album Dear Tommy would come out that fall. The record has yet to materialize.

Read Pitchfork’s Longform feature “Into the Black: Johnny Jewel’s Dark Disco Empire.”

Chromatics:

04-30 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

05-02 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

05-04 San Diego, CA – The Observatory, North Park

05-07 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

05-09 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

05-11 Austin, TX – Emo’s

05-12 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

05-13 New Orleans, LA – Republic NOLA

05-15 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

05-17 Boston, MA – Royale

05-19 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

05-21Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel $

05-22 Washington, DC – The 9:30 Club

05-24 South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

05-25 Montreal, Quebec – SAT %

05-27 Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Music Hall %

05-28 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theater

05-30 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

05-31 Chicago, IL – Park West

06-04 Calgary, Alberta – The Palace

06-06 Vancouver, British Columbia – Vogue Theater

06-07 Seattle, WA – Showbox

06-08 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

06-11 San Francisco, CA – Mezzanine

% with Tess Roby

$ with DJ set by Holy Ghost!