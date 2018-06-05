Chromatics Release New Vinyl-Only Camera EP

Chromatics have released a new vinyl-only EP. Camera is available now via Italians Do It Better. The eight-track EP includes two unreleased songs: “Taste of Blood” and “Flashback to Forever.” There are also new versions of “Magazine” (originally on Johnny Jewel’s Home soundtrack), “Dear Tommy,” and “Camera,” which now has vocals from Ruth Radelet. (The original “Camera,” from the 2013 After Dark 2 compilation, had vocals from Adam Miller.) A representative for Chromatics told Pitchfork, “The Camera EP relates to the album [Dear Tommy] similar to the “Just Like You” and “Shadow” 12-inches.”

Chromatics recently said that the long-awaited Dear Tommy will arrive this autumn. They also shared a new track called “Black Walls.” In May, Johnny Jewel released Themes for Television.

Read Pitchfork’s feature “Into the Black: Johnny Jewel’s Dark Disco Empire.”

Camera:

01 Camera

02 Camera (Vocal)

03 Camera (Instrumental)

04 Magazine (Club Mix)

05 The Taste of Blood

06 Flashback to Forever

07 Dear Tommy (On Film)

08 Magazine (Club Instrumental)