Chvrches Share New Song “Death Stranding”: Listen

Chvrches have shared a new song written specifically for Playstation 4’s video game “Death Stranding,” which is due next month. The single, also called “Death Stranding,” features on Death Stranding: Timefall, a collection of music inspired by the game. The soundtrack also includes original works by Major Lazer and Khalid, Bring Me the Horizon, and others. It’s out November 7 via RCA/Sony Interactive Entertainment. Check out Chvrches’ contribution below, as well as the cover art and tracklist.

Of their collaboration with “Death Stranding,” Chvrches said in a press release:

We were really excited about the opportunity to work with Kojima because we have been fans of his work for a long time. He has always been such a visionary in the gaming world and we were honoured to be involved in the project. The concept of “Death Stranding” is so unique and really felt to us like it was challenging people to care about the world they create—in the game and otherwise. We wrote this song specifically for “Death Stranding,” thinking of the themes of the game and what it is trying to say to people.

Chvrches last studio album was 2018’s Love Is Dead. They recently shared a new video for their song “Graves,” which appeared in the Japanese intro for Netflix’s Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020. Read Pitchfork’s 5-10-15-20 interview with Chvrches.

Timefall

01 Major Lazer and Khalid – Trigger

02 Au/Ra and Alan Walker – Ghost

03 Chvrches – Death Stranding

04 The Neighbourhood – Yellow Box

05 The S.L.P. – Meanwhile…In Genova

06 Bring Me the Horizon – Ludens

07 Flora Cash – Born in the Slumber

08 MISSIO – Sing to Me