Ciara has announced a new album: Beauty Marks is out May 10. Check out the album cover below. She’s also revealed that she will release a new song tonight called “Thinkin Bout You.”

Beauty Marks is Ciara’s follow-up to her 2015 record Jackie. Last month, she shared the single “Greatest Love,” which followed her 2018 songs “Level Up,” “Freak Me,” and “Dose.”

