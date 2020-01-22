Circuit des Yeux and Bitchin Bajas Announce New Album Jacquline

Jackie Lynn is the alter ego of Circuit des Yeux’s Haley Fohr. She released her self-titled debut under the moniker back in 2016. Now, Fohr has announced her second Jackie Lynn album, Jacqueline, which will be released on April 10 (via Drag City). Below, check out Fohr’s music video for lead single “Casino Queen,” which she co-directed with Krzys Piotrowski.

Haley Fohr has expanded Jackie Lynn into a quartet for Jacqueline: She’s joined by Bitchin Bajas’ Cooper Crain, Rob Frye, and Dan Quinlivan on the LP. Discussing the band’s new single in a press release, Fohr said:

“Casino Queen” showcases a night in the life of Jacqueline. The song

and video follow the letting go of an individual’s underdog mentality,

realigning it with the winner’s place. What does it take to refocus

one’s internal mirror and become a Casino Queen? All in due time

shall we each define ourselves prosperous by way of intuition, self

belief, nearby shoulders, a bit of luck, and maybe a wig.

Jacqueline:

01 Casino Queen

02 Shugar Water

03 Dream St.

04 Short Black Dress

05 Lenexa

06 Odessa

07 Traveler’s Code of Conduct

08 Diamond Glue

09 Control