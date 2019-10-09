City Girls’ JT Released From Prison, Drops New Song “JT First Day Out”: Listen

In 2018, City Girls rapper JT turned herself into authorities following fraudulent credit card charges. Now, JT has been released, and to mark the occasion, City Girls dropped the new song “JT First Day Out.” Listen below.

JT is one-half of the Florida rap duo alongside Yung Miami. City Girls released their debut album Period in 2018, followed by their sophomore LP G I R L C O D E later that year. G I R L C O D E included “Twerk,” the duo’s joint single with Cardi B. In June, ASAP Ferg dropped his City Girls-assisted track “Wigs.”