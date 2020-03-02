Clairo Shares New Mix Hero: Listen

Clairo has shared a brand new mix on her official SoundCloud page. The 23-minute mix features music by Rosinha de Valença, M.I.A., Kenix, Midnight Creepers, Vashti Bunyan, and more. Clairo also shared a note about the mix that reads: “Featuring the kids on my album, b roll audio I never used. Shoutout hero my favorite kid that I met.” Give Hero a listen below.

Clairo released her studio debut Immunity in August 2019. Last month she shared a demo of a new track called “february 15, 2020 london, uk (demo).” Late last year, Clairo joined SASSY 009 for a song titled “Lara.”

Read Pitchfork’s new feature profile “Clairo Has Something to Prove.”