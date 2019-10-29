Clams Casino Announces New Album Moon Trip Radio, Shares New Song “Rune”: Listen

Clams Casino is back. The producer and cloud rap pioneer has announced a new album, Moon Trip Radio, which arrives November 7. The announcement comes with an instrumental single, “Rune.” Check that out below.

Clams Casino’s last full-length and major label debut, 32 Levels, was released in 2016. He followed that with his fourth Instrumental Mixtape. He recently contributed co-production to Jacques Greene’s latest album Dawn Chorus.

