Clinic Announce First Album in 7 Years, Share New Song: Listen

Liverpool rock band Clinic have returned after a seven-year break with a new full-length release. Wheeltappers and Shunters arrives May 10 on Domino. The record’s title was inspired by the 1970s ITV variety show “The Wheeltappers and Shunters Social Club,” which was set in a fictional working men’s club. The album’s first single “Rubber Bullets” is out today—check out its accompanying music video, directed by Joseph May, below. Scroll down for the Wheeltappers and Shunters album art and tracklist.

In a press release, Clinic’s Ade Blackburn said, “We thought it felt right to make a fun, dancefloor album in these dark and conservative times.” Clinic’s last album was 2012’s Free Reign. In 2013, Oneohtrix Point Never mixed and helped repackage the record as Free Reign II.

Wheeltappers and Shunters:

01 Laughing Cavalier

02 Complex

03 Rubber Bullets

04 Tiger

05 Ferryboat of the Mind

06 Mirage

07 D.I.S.C.I.P.L.E.

08 Flying Fish

09 Be Yourself/Year of the Sadist

10 Congratulations

11 Rejoice!

12 New Equations at the Copacabana