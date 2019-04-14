Coachella 2019: Kanye West’s “Sunday Service” Will Air on YouTube Live Stream

On Easter Sunday (April 21), Kanye West is set to bring his weekly live gospel performance series “Sunday Service” to Weekend 2 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. It was previously revealed West would stage the performance on “the Mountain,” a hillside within the festival’s campgrounds, at 9:00 a.m. PT, with all Weekend 2 ticketholders able to attend. Now, Billboard reports that West’s “Sunday Service” will also be streamed on YouTube. 2019 marks the first year YouTube has opted to stream both weekends of the festival. The exact timing of the live stream has yet to be announced.

Coachella Weekend 1 continues today, with Ariana Grande set to headline the final night of the three-day affair. The live stream kicks off around 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT. Find the full live stream schedule for weekend one of the festival here.

Follow along with our full coverage of Coachella 2019.