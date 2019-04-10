Coachella 2019 Lineup and Schedule: All the Set Times You Need to Know

The schedule for the first weekend of the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been announced. The festival kicks off from April 12-14. It returns with the same lineup the next week from April 19-21. This year’s lineup includes Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, Ariana Grande, Solange, Aphex Twin, the 1975, Kid Cudi, Pusha-T, Blood Orange, Diplo, Weezer, Kacey Musgraves, Rosalía, Yves Tumor, SOPHIE, Mac DeMarco, and so many more. Find the full schedule for the first weekend below, and follow all of our Coachella 2019 coverage.