Coachella 2019 Live Stream: Watch Ariana Grande, Pusha-T, Bad Bunny, and More

Out in Indio, California, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is into the final day of weekend one. Today, the festival will live stream performances by Ariana Grande, Pusha-T, Bad Bunny, Chvrches, YG, Blood Orange, Lizzo, and others on Coachella’s YouTube channel. Scroll down for today’s full schedule, and catch the live stream below.
Weekend 1 YouTube Stream Schedule
(All times listed in Eastern Time)
Sunday, April 14:
- Emily King (7:15 p.m., 1)
- Mansionair (7:15 p.m., 2)
- Burna Boy (7:15 pm., 3)
- Alice Merton (8:00 p.m., 2)
- Pusha-T (8:05 p.m., 1)
- Bad Bunny (8:55 p.m., 1)
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra (8:55 p.m., 2)
- Blood Orange (9:50 p.m., 1)
- Dermot Kennedy (9:50 p.m., 2)
- Lizzo (10:40 p.m., 2)
- YG (12:00 a.m., 3)
- Sofi Tukker (12:15 a.m., 2)
- Dillon Francis (12:50 a.m., 3)
- Chvrches (1:05 a.m., 2)
- Ariana Grande (1:35 a.m., 1)
- NGHTMRE (2:10 a.m., 3)
Find the full live stream schedule for weekend one of the festival here. The festival returns next week from April 19-21. This year marks the first time Coachella will live stream sets from the second weekend of the event.
