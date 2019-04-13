Coachella 2019: Watch Cardi B’s Surprise Appearance With Selena Gomez, DJ Snake, Ozuna

Cardi B made a surprise appearance on the first day of Coachella 2019’s opening weekend. She arrived at the end of DJ Snake’s set, linking with Selena Gomez and Ozuna to do their 2018 song “Taki Taki.” Watch it happen below.

Cardi’s performance at last year’s Coachella featured a few of her own surprises, including Chance the Rapper, YG, 21 Savage, and others. Find the complete line up for Coachella here, as well as today’s live stream schedule. Follow along with our full coverage of Coachella 2019.