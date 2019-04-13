Coachella 2019: Watch Childish Gambino and Rihanna’s Guava Island

Guava Island, the new movie starring Childish Gambino and Rihanna, is finally available to stream. Watch it for free via Amazon Prime Video. The film will also play on Coachella’s YouTube live stream at 5:00 p.m. Pacific/8:00 p.m. Eastern.

Guava Island premiered Thursday night at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and will continue to show throughout the festival. The film, directed by frequent Childish Gambino collaborator Hiro Murai, centers on a musician “determined to throw a festival for everyone to enjoy” who runs into some trouble. The “tropical thriller” stars Black Panther’s Letitia Wright alongside Riri and Glover.

