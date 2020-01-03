Coachella 2020 Lineup Announcement Begins

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2020 lineup is currently being revealed on Twitter piece by piece. Rage Against the Machine have been mentioned—they were previously confirmed as headliners. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Denzel Curry, and FKA twigs have also been mentioned. Stay tuned for more updates. Coachella 2020 takes place across two weekends: April 10-12 and 17-19.

Last year’s Coachella was headlined by Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, and Tame Impala. Donald Glover unveiled his Rihanna-starring new film Guava Island at the festival. Kanye West performed his Sunday Service atop a hill on the morning of Easter Sunday. Read Pitchfork’s review of Coachella 2019.

Follow along with Pitchfork’s full coverage of Coachella 2020.