Coachella Getting New Documentary for 20th Anniversary

Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert is a new film premiering March 31 via YouTube Originals. Documenting two decades of the Indio, California institution, it includes performances by Radiohead, Björk, Daft Punk, Kanye West, LCD Soundsystem, Rage Against the Machine, and more; it also features exclusive interviews and footage. The film was produced and directed by Chris Perkel. Check out the trailer below.

Last week, Coachella announced the lineup for the 2020 festival. The headliners are Rage Against the Machine, Frank Ocean, and Travis Scott. Read “5 Takeaways From the Coachella 2020 Lineup.”

Follow along with Pitchfork’s full coverage of Coachella 2020.