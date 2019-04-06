Coachella Stagehand Dies After Falling in Staging Area

A man has died on the Coachella campgrounds in Indio, California, as USA Today local affiliate Desert Sun and TMZ report. According to the reports, the man was a stagehand working on the festival setup (weekend one of Coachella is set to begin Friday, April 12). TMZ reports that he fell from stage scaffolding to the ground and sustained fatal injuries. According to Indio police spokesperson Ben Guitron, speaking to the Desert Sun, the worker “fell from a roof and perished at the scene,” and the incident has been reported to the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The last time a death occurred on the Coachella grounds was in 2014, when a festival-goer collapsed and then later died following an apparent drug overdose. Pitchfork has reached out to Coachella organizers Goldenvoice for comment.