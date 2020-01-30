Cocteau Twins Announce Garlands and Victorialand Vinyl Reissues

Cocteau Twins have announced they are reissuing their debut album Garlands (1982) and fourth LP Victorialand (1986) on vinyl. Both of the reissues arrive March 20 and will feature remastered audio pressed to 140 gram vinyl, with art faithful to the original work of designer Vaughan Oliver and artist Nigel Grierson. This reissue marks the first time since 2009 that Garlands has been in print, and the first time since the 1980s that Victorialand has been in print.

In 2018, Cocteau Twins reissued Treasure and Head Over Heels. Check out which of their works placed on “The 200 Best Albums of the 1980s.”