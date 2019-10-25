Coldplay Reveal New Album Everyday Life in Tracklist in Welsh Newspaper

Coldplay have revealed the tracklist for their new double album Everday Life in a classified ad in North Wales’ Daily Post. “I once had a holiday job at the Daily Post, placing photos of houses for sale. I wasn’t very good at it,” the band’s lead guitarist Jonny Buckland wrote. Check out the tracklist, which is split into two sides (Sunrise and Sunset), below. Everyday Life is out November 22.
Everyday Life:
Sunrise:
01 Sunrise
02 Church
03 Trouble in Town
04 BrokEn
05 Daddy
06 WOTW / POTP
07 Arabesque
08 When I Need a Friend
Sunset:
01 Guns
02 Orphans
03 Èkó
04 Cry Cry Cry
05 Old Friends
06 بني آدم
07 Champion of the World
08 Everyday Life
https://twitter.com/northwaleslive/status/1187080410284646400