Coldplay Share New Songs “Daddy” and “Champion of the World”: Listen

Coldplay have shared two new tracks. “Daddy” and “Champion of the World” appear on their forthcoming record Everyday Life, which is out this Friday, November 22. “Daddy” is accompanied by a video created by Aardman Animations and directed by Åsa Lucander. Check out both songs below.

“Champion of the World” features a co-writing credit for the writers of Owl John’s “Los Angeles Be Kind,” including the late Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison. “Scott had a song called ‘Los Angeles Be Kind,’ which I love.,” Chris Martin said in a statement. “When I first heard it, I thought it was going to go one way; but it went another. Anyway ‘Champion of the World’ is the song that came from following the other path, and that’s why Scott is a co-writer on this song. Today is also his birthday. So happy birthday Scott and thank you for your beautiful music, wherever you are.”