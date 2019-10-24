Coldplay Share New Songs “Orphans” and “Arabesque”: Listen

Coldplay have shared two songs from their new album Everyday Life. Below, hear “Orphans” and “Arabesque.” Both tracks are produced by the Dream Team. The latter features vocals from Stromae and horns from Femi Kuti and his band.

Everyday Life, which is Coldplay’s follow-up to 2015’s A Head Full of Dreams, is out November 22 (via Parlophone/Atlantic). The cover art (below) is based on a 1919 photo of lead guitarist Jonny Buckland’s great grandfather’s band.

Along with the songs, Coldplay have revealed that they will be the musical guests on Saturday Night Live on November 2. The band has also announced it will release the “Orphans” music video tomorrow (October 25) at 8 a.m. Eastern.