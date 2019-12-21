Colin Stetson Details Soundtrack for New Nicolas Cage Movie Color Out of Space

Sax virtuoso Colin Stetson has scored the new Nicolas Cage-starring film Color Out of Space, which was directed by Richard Stanley. The movie hits theaters on January 24. That same day, Stetson will release his soundtrack via Milan Records. Find the tracklist, the film’s trailer, and a new poster below.

Color Out of Space (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack):

01 West of Arkham

02 The Gardners

03 Contact

04 Drawing the Lightning

05 Dinner’s Ready

06 Taken

07 Peaches!

08 Stranded

09 Alpacalypse

10 City Hall

11 It Burns

12 The Color

13 Reservoir