Common Plans Free Show to Open BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival

Chicago-raised hip-hop star and social activist Common will perform a free concert in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park on June 5, to open the 40th anniversary season of the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival, one of the nation’s longest-running free summer festivals.

This year’s full lineup of free BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival shows has not yet been announced. Ticketed benefit shows at the Prospect Park bandshell will feature The Decemberists June 13th, Vance Joy and Alice Merton June 14, Joe Russo’s Dead July 19 and Good Vibes with Jason Moran and Brett Dennen Aug. 7. For the full story click here

Comments