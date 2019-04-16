Conor Oberst Announces Tour – Pitchfork

Conor Oberst has announced a U.S. tour taking place in July. The trek features support from New York City singer/songwriter Joanna Sternberg. Check out the dates below, and find tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
For the tour, Oberst teamed with PLUS1 and will donate $1 from every ticket sale to the Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project, an organization that provides “free legal and social services to detained men, women, and children under threat of deportation.”
Back in January, Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers teamed up for their self-titled collaborative album as Better Oblivion Community Center. On their tour, they have covered Lady Gaga’s “Shallow,” Death Cab for Cutie’s “Title and Registration,” and the Killers’ “Human.” The tour currently wraps up next month; find their itinerary here.
Conor Oberst:
07-17 Portsmouth, NH – Prescott Park Arts Festival
07-18 Providence, RI – Columbus Theatre
07-19 Norwalk, CT – Wall Street Theater
07-20 Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater
07-21 Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall
07-23 Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Beer Garden
07-24 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
07-25 Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre
07-26 Bloomington, IL – The Castle Theatre
07-27 Maquoketa, IA – Codfish Hollow Barn
07-28 Minneapolis, MN – Weesner Family Amphitheater at the MN Zoo
