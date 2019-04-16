Conor Oberst Announces Tour – Pitchfork

Conor Oberst has announced a U.S. tour taking place in July. The trek features support from New York City singer/songwriter Joanna Sternberg. Check out the dates below, and find tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

For the tour, Oberst teamed with PLUS1 and will donate $1 from every ticket sale to the Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project, an organization that provides “free legal and social services to detained men, women, and children under threat of deportation.”

Back in January, Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers teamed up for their self-titled collaborative album as Better Oblivion Community Center. On their tour, they have covered Lady Gaga’s “Shallow,” Death Cab for Cutie’s “Title and Registration,” and the Killers’ “Human.” The tour currently wraps up next month; find their itinerary here.

Conor Oberst:

07-17 Portsmouth, NH – Prescott Park Arts Festival

07-18 Providence, RI – Columbus Theatre

07-19 Norwalk, CT – Wall Street Theater

07-20 Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater

07-21 Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

07-23 Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Beer Garden

07-24 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

07-25 Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

07-26 Bloomington, IL – The Castle Theatre

07-27 Maquoketa, IA – Codfish Hollow Barn

07-28 Minneapolis, MN – Weesner Family Amphitheater at the MN Zoo

