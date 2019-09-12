Cooper Phillip “THANK YOU HEARTBREAK” (Official Video)

iTunes – https://apple.co/2kkVNeC
Director: Alexey Figurov
Producer: Natalia Padilla
DP: Yury Kokoshkin
AC: Anton Retin
Drone: Oleg Shevchyshyn
Actress: Nicole Mia Kavelashvili
MakeUp: Melissa Wonder
Hair: Natalie Kavelashvili
Styling: Natalia Voytova
Editing: Anna Figurova
Production: Alessandro Calemme, Noah De Capo, Battle
Written by Karina Kuper, Krysta Youngs, Myah Marie Langstone, Alessandro Calemme
Lyrics
THANK YOU HEARTBREAK
I’ve been up I’ve down I’ve been sideways
Pulled in every direction but my way
Running out of hope
Guess it took a toll on me
I was lost I was done I was broken
Kept my dreams locked inside unspoken
Almost let em go
Guess it took a tall on me
PRE
Somehow I survived
HOOK
I could built a castle up
With all the walls that I built
I could fill the ocean up
With all the tears that I hid
I pushed away my feelings
Gave up on love completely
Never thought I’d see the day
I wanna say
Thank you Heartbreak
VERSE 2
Looking back all the time wasn’t wasted
I fell off of the tracks hit the pavement
Nothing’s gonna stop no ones gonna stop me now
If my heart didn’t break into pieces
Maybe I’d never know what I needed
Only looking up, nothing’s gonna hold me down
PRE
I told ya I’d survive
HOOK
BRIDGE
Thank you heartbreak
Thank you heartbreak..
