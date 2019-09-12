Cooper Phillip “THANK YOU HEARTBREAK” (Official Video)

iTunes – https://apple.co/2kkVNeC

Director: Alexey Figurov

Producer: Natalia Padilla

DP: Yury Kokoshkin

AC: Anton Retin

Drone: Oleg Shevchyshyn

Actress: Nicole Mia Kavelashvili

MakeUp: Melissa Wonder

Hair: Natalie Kavelashvili

Styling: Natalia Voytova

Editing: Anna Figurova

Production: Alessandro Calemme, Noah De Capo, Battle

Written by Karina Kuper, Krysta Youngs, Myah Marie Langstone, Alessandro Calemme

Lyrics

THANK YOU HEARTBREAK

I’ve been up I’ve down I’ve been sideways

Pulled in every direction but my way

Running out of hope

Guess it took a toll on me

I was lost I was done I was broken

Kept my dreams locked inside unspoken

Almost let em go

Guess it took a tall on me

PRE

Somehow I survived

HOOK

I could built a castle up

With all the walls that I built

I could fill the ocean up

With all the tears that I hid

I pushed away my feelings

Gave up on love completely

Never thought I’d see the day

I wanna say

Thank you Heartbreak

VERSE 2

Looking back all the time wasn’t wasted

I fell off of the tracks hit the pavement

Nothing’s gonna stop no ones gonna stop me now

If my heart didn’t break into pieces

Maybe I’d never know what I needed

Only looking up, nothing’s gonna hold me down

PRE

I told ya I’d survive

HOOK

BRIDGE

Thank you heartbreak

Thank you heartbreak..

