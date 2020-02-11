Coriky (Ian Mackaye, Joe Lally, and Amy Farina) Announce Debut Album, Share New Song: Listen

Coriky—the new band formed by Fugazi’s Ian Mackaye and Joe Lally, alongside Amy Farina—have announced their debut album. The self-titled LP arrives March 27 via Mackaye’s Dischord Records. Today (February 11), they’ve shared Coriky’s lead single. Give “Clean Kill” a listen below and scroll down to find the album art and tracklist.

“Coriky is a band from Washington, D.C.” the band’s official bio states. “Amy Farina plays drums. Joe Lally plays bass. Ian MacKaye plays guitar. All sing. Formed in 2015, Coriky did not play their first show until 2018. They have recorded one album. They hope to tour.”

Coriky:

01 Clean Kill

02 Hard to Explain

03 Say Yes

04 Have a Cup of Tea

05 Too Many Husbands

06 BQM

07 Last Thing

08 Jack Says

09 Shedileebop

10 Inauguration Day

11 Woulda Coulda