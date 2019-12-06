Courtney Barnett Releases MTV Unplugged Live Album: Listen

Courtney Barnett has released a new MTV Unplugged live album. Take a listen to the whole thing below.

The performance was recorded in October 2019 in Barnett’s home town of Melbourne, Australia. Barnett’s selections include “Sunday Roast,” “Avant Gardener,” and a cover of Leonard Cohen’s “So Long, Marianne.” The collection also features a previously unreleased song from Barnett titled “Play It On Repeat.” The singer-songwriter’s most recent studio record was last year’s Tell Me How You Really Feel, and she shared the one-off cover of Loose Tooth’s “Keep On” for a Milk! compilation in October.