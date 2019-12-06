Crayon Fields to Reissue All the Pleasures of the World for 10th Anniversary

Melbourne quartet Crayon Fields are reissuing their 2009 album All the Pleasures of the World, as BrooklynVegan reports. The deluxe reissue, to celebrate the record’s 10th annviersary, is pressed on blue/green “galaxy swirl” vinyl and includes B-sides, instrumentals, and covers of ABBA, Roxette, and Kath Bloom songs. Check out the band’s demo version of “Mirror Ball” below.



Crayon Fields: “Mirror Ball (Demo Version)”

(via Bandcamp)





Crayon Fields’ All the Pleasures of the World is out February 7, 2020 via Chapter Music. The band’s last new album, No One Deserves You, came out in September 2015.