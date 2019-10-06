Cream’s Ginger Baker Dead at 80

Ginger Baker, the iconic drummer best known for his work in Cream, died today, his family announced. He was 80. Baker co-founded Cream in 1966; the band released four studio albums over the three years. Following Cream’s dissolution, Baker went on to release several solo albums, including his most recent, 2014’s Why?. In 1993, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Cream.

On September 25, 2019, Baker’s family revealed that he was “critically ill” in the hospital. In recent years, Baker was beset with health problems. Baker was forced to cancel a tour due to “serious heart problems” in early 2016. Later that year, Baker underwent open heart surgery.

Peter Edward Baker was born in London in 1939. He took up drumming as a teenager and played in bands like Blues Incorporated and the Graham Bond Organization. He met Eric Clapton in 1966, and by the end of the year, he, Clapton, and bassist Jack Bruce (who had played with him in both of his earlier bands) formed Cream.

Their debut album Fresh Cream featured Baker’s famous five-minute drum solo “Toad.” Disraeli Gears (1967) and Wheels of Fire (1968) followed, and the band broke up following a farewell tour and the final 1969 album Goodbye. They reunited in 2005 for shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall and New York’s Madison Square Garden.

After playing in the short-lived bands Blind Faith (a supergroup featuring Clapton, Steve Winwood, and Ric Grech) and his jazz-rock group Ginger Baker’s Air Force, Baker left England for Nigeria in 1970. The 1971 documentary Ginger Baker in Africa documents Baker’s drive from Algeria to Nigeria, where he set up a studio in Lagos. He collaborated with Fela Kuti and his band Africa ’70 on 1971’s Live.

In 1972, he released his first solo album, Ginger Baker at His Best. Around that time, he also started the Baker Gurvitz Army. During the ‘80s, Baker recorded with Hawkwind and Masters of Reality. He played on Public Image Ltd’s Album and started his jazz outfit, the Ginger Baker Trio (featuring Charlie Haden and Bill Frisell). He released his autobiography Ginger Baker: Hellraiser in 2009.

Beyond his status as an iconic drummer, Ginger Baker developed a reputation for being an abrasive figure. In the 2012 documentary Beware of Mr. Baker, the drummer physically and verbally attacked the filmmaker. Baker told Rolling Stone his opinion about the film, sharing, “Some of it is very good and some of it is annoying.” The film also documented his love of horses.