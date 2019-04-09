Crumb Announce Debut Album Jinx, Share New Song “Nina”: Listen

Brooklyn-based four-piece Crumb have announced their debut studio album: Jinx is out June 14. The LP features the single “Nina,” which arrives with a music video starring “Twin Peaks” actor David Patrick Kelly. Watch the clip, directed and edited by Haoyan of America, below.

Lila Ramani (guitar, vocals), Brian Aronow (synths, keyboards, saxophone), Jesse Brotter (bass), and Jonathan Gilad (drums) comprise Crumb. They last released their Locket EP in 2017.

Check out Crumb’s upcoming tour schedule below. Find tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Jinx:

01 Cracking

02 Nina

03 Ghostride

04 Fall Down

05 M.R.

06 The Letter

07 Part III

08 And It Never Ends

09 Faces

10 Jinx

Crumb:

04-16 Cleveland, OH – Mahall’s ^

04-17 Gambier, OH – Kenyon College

04-18 Bloomington, IN – The Bishop ^

04-19 Nashville, TN – Drkmttr Collective ^

04-20 Atlanta, GA – Emory University ^

04-22 Chapell Hill, NC – Local 506 ^

04-23 Richmond, VA – Gallery 5 ^

04-25 Washington, DC – U Street Music Hall ^

04-26 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church ^

05-02 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

^ with Corridor