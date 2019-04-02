Cuco Shares New Song “Hydrocodone”: Listen

Los Angeles singer/songwriter Cuco has shared a new song called “Hydrocodone.” It marks his first release via Interscope Records, and it is also the lead single from his forthcoming debut LP. Check it out below.

“Hydrocodone” was inspired by a period of heartbreak Cuco endured while recovering from a car accident that he and his band survived last autumn. “I’m super excited to be back releasing my own music with this single ‘Hydrocodone,’ the first one from my debut album,” he said in a press release. “Ecstatic to put this song out after two years of working on it, having finished it on my Apple headphones in the hotel room off Hydrocodone post surgery recovering from our accident. Hope you enjoy it.”

In addition to the new song, Cuco has announced a North American tour that kicks off in June. Find his tour poster below, and grab tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Cuco shared his debut Chiquito EP in 2018. The EP’s “CR-V” received a music video later that year.