Cursive Announce New Album and Tour, Share New Song: Listen

Cursive have announced their first new album in six years. It’s called Vitriola and it’s out October 5 via their own label, 15 Passenger. “Life Savings” is the first single from the forthcoming LP. Listen below (via NPR). Scroll down for the album cover and tracklist.







Cursive: “Life Savings”

(via SoundCloud)





Vitriola, the follow-up to 2012’s I Am Gemini was recorded with longtime producer/engineer Mike Mogis. “Vitriola was written as a reaction to an ulcer I now live with as a result of all the ‘vitriol’ seeping into our daily lives,” Cursive’s Tim Kasher said in a statement. “Rather than contributing to the anger, hopefully this record can be witnessed as a reflection of our collective anxieties, and perhaps offer a little catharsis.”

Cursive will also be heading out on tour behind the new album in October. Check out their full itinerary at the Cursive website, and find tickets here.

In 2014, Cursive reissued their 2003 LP The Ugly Organ. The next year, Kasher’s band the Good Life shared Everybody’s Coming Down.

Vitriola:

01 Free to Be or Not to Be You and Me

02 Pick Up the Pieces

03 It’s Gonna Hurt

04 Under the Rainbow

05 Remorse

06 Ouroboros

07 Everending

08 Ghost Writer

09 Life Savings

10 Noble Soldier/Dystopian Lament