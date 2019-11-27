Cyndi Lauper Receiving United Nations Honor for LGBTQ Rights Advocacy

Cyndi Lauper is being honored by the United Nations Human Rights Council and the High Note Global Initiative for her lifelong advocacy for equal rights for the LGBTQ community, Variety reports. It’s the inaugural High Note Global Prize, and it’s going to be presented to Lauper by Kesha at her annual “Home for the Holidays” benefit concert in Los Angeles on December 10 (which is U.N. Human Rights Day).

“We are delighted to recognize and honor Cyndi Lauper as the 2019 High Note Global Prize Laureate,” said David Clark, creator of the High Note Global Initiative, in a statement. “For decades she has promoted human rights, been a voice and active participant for change, and inspired people around the world to be tolerant and true to themselves. She is most deserving of this award, and we look forward to celebrating her achievements during our inaugural High Note Global Prize award ceremony.”